MAC officials excited for future shows, holiday season, and new additions

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Mountain Arts Center are excited for the months to come after the second wave of the pandemic caused some uncertainty in the world of entertainment.

”It’s been kind of a roller coaster these last six months,” said MAC Executive Director Joe Campbell. “We’re looking better right now, getting a few folks in the door, and we’ve got some good shows to offer.”

The MAC has three shows planned in October including Bobbi and Teddi Cyrus on Oct. 16, the Kentucky Opry Jr. Pro Halloween Show on Oct. 23, and a sold-out show featuring David Crowder on Oct. 26.

“Those kids (Kentucky Opry Jr. Pros) always put on a great show. They work so hard all September and October to put this show on,” said Campbell.

Along with October’s list of shows, the MAC also has the Kentucky Opry Christmas Show coming up starting on Dec. 10.

The venue also has a new addition, which was finished on Tuesday, Oct. 12, to its wall of Country Music Highway artists. Previously featuring Loretta Lynn and Chris Stapleton, the wall has a new name and a new face.

“We’ve got Dwight Yoakam added to the hallway here. Another awesome job by Payton Martin, a local artist we have on-staff here,” said Campbell, “he does a phenomenal job. So we’re adding some more Country Music Highway artists to the walls here and you’ll never know what we’ll do next.”

Campbell also recently announced two new shows just after New Year’s, one in January and another in February. For a full list of the Mountain Arts Center’s upcoming shows and events, visit the MAC’s website or Facebook page.

