Advertisement

Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream coming to Walmart soon

Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream
Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream(Walmart)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -An early Christmas gift from a popular childhood treat for many of us! Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream is coming to Walmart November 1.

It’s the first time a Little Debbie will be offered as an ice cream.

Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream has a rich vanilla flavor, is loaded with decadent golden cake chunks and swirled with the green sprinkles and red icing that customers know and love.

It’s available for $2.50 a pint, because let’s all face it...if it was a gallon most of us would eat it all in one sitting!

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oliver Little
Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy dies after battle with COVID-19
Police car
KSP investigating fatal incident in Knott County
21-year-old Jacob Heil was charged with reckless homicide in 2018 following a crash that killed...
Jury reaches verdict for Jacob Heil
Police car
KSP: man hit by truck in Knott County
Kelly Callahan
Golden Alert issued for missing person in Laurel County

Latest News

The Storm Prediction Center has most of the mountains under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for...
Weekend Forecast: Cold front brings chances for strong storms tonight and early tomorrow
Parent charged with bullying
Parent charged with cyberbullying
'It was quite a shock': Winner of Chili Cookoff grateful for opportunity - 11:00 P.M.
'It was quite a shock': Winner of Chili Cookoff grateful for opportunity - 11:00 P.M.
Gov. Beshear's October 14, 2021 COVID-19 update
Gov. Beshear's October 14, 2021 COVID-19 update
'Thursdays on the Triangle' adds fall twist in downtown Hazard - 11:00 p.m.
'Thursdays on the Triangle' adds fall twist in downtown Hazard - 11:00 p.m.