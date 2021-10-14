Lawrence County takes 15th Region in Wedensday’s soccer action

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - In only their fourth season as a program, the Lawrence County Bulldogs will be going to the KHSAA Boys’ State Soccer Tournament.

FINAL: Lawrence County 2 Prestonsburg 0



For the first time EVER the Bulldogs are 15th Region Champions!! pic.twitter.com/kl0C56bty4 — Camille Gear (@CamilleWYMT) October 14, 2021

Lawrence County defeated Prestonsburg 2-0 in the 15th Region Championship, to win their first region title in program history.

The Bulldogs will play the winner of Boyle County vs. Somerset in the first round of the state tournament.

