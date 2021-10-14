Advertisement

Lawrence County takes 15th Region in Wedensday’s soccer action

By Camille Gear
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - In only their fourth season as a program, the Lawrence County Bulldogs will be going to the KHSAA Boys’ State Soccer Tournament.

Lawrence County defeated Prestonsburg 2-0 in the 15th Region Championship, to win their first region title in program history.

The Bulldogs will play the winner of Boyle County vs. Somerset in the first round of the state tournament.

