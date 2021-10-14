Grants awarded to support crime victims

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Beshear announced Thursday that $29 million in grants will go to help victims of crime.

132 service providers will receive the grants and the money is meant to help them provide and expand counseling or other services that victims need.

The grant is made possible through the victims of Crime Act (VOCA) which passed in 1984 establishing a fund that supports thousands of victims.

As a former State Attorney General, Governor Andy Beshear said he has strong feelings about this program.

”We have always focused on the perpetrator of a crime, and that’s important,” said Governor Beshear. “You need to arrest, prosecute and incarcerate violent criminals. But what we don’t focus on enough is the victim, which I believe is the most important person involved in any crime.”

VOCA funds are replenished each year through fines, forfeited bail bonds, penalties and special assessments collected from federal offenders by U.S. Attorneys’ offices, federal U.S. courts and the Federal Bureau of Prisons. No tax money supports the Crime Victim’s Fund.

For a full list of 2021-2022 VOCA sub-award recipients, please visit the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet’s website.

