Advertisement

Grants awarded to support crime victims

By Zak Hawke
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Beshear announced Thursday that $29 million in grants will go to help victims of crime.

132 service providers will receive the grants and the money is meant to help them provide and expand counseling or other services that victims need.

The grant is made possible through the victims of Crime Act (VOCA) which passed in 1984 establishing a fund that supports thousands of victims.

As a former State Attorney General, Governor Andy Beshear said he has strong feelings about this program.

”We have always focused on the perpetrator of a crime, and that’s important,” said Governor Beshear. “You need to arrest, prosecute and incarcerate violent criminals. But what we don’t focus on enough is the victim, which I believe is the most important person involved in any crime.”

VOCA funds are replenished each year through fines, forfeited bail bonds, penalties and special assessments collected from federal offenders by U.S. Attorneys’ offices, federal U.S. courts and the Federal Bureau of Prisons. No tax money supports the Crime Victim’s Fund.

For a full list of 2021-2022 VOCA sub-award recipients, please visit the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet’s website.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Martin City Police Department Facebook
Overnight police chase leaves two in custody
Oliver Little
Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy dies after battle with COVID-19
2-week-old baby found safe
2-week-old baby found, mother in police custody
Police car
KSP: man hit by truck in Knott County
Larry Gene Hamblin missing person in Whitley County
Police: Missing person found in Whitley County

Latest News

Heaven at 6pm
Heaven at 6pm
This is the first year for ticketed sales at the Kentucky Bourbon Festival, a change that...
Famous distillery to break ground in Pulaski County next week
The Mountain Arts Center, who recently added new shows to its schedule and new art to its...
MAC officials excited for future shows, holiday season, and new additions
Officials tell us their goal is just to make people aware the law in Kentucky requires them to...
WATCH | Slow down, move over: Too many people are driving dangerously near emergency crews