Governor Andy Beshear announces more than 50 new deaths in latest COVID-19 update

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In his full COVID-19 report, the Governor announced 2,305 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth on Thursday, bringing the case total to 721,895.

594 of Thursday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 1,354 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 399 people remain in the ICU, with 270 on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate now sits at 7.91%.

The Governor also announced 52 new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 9,262.

As of Thursday, 98 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map, including all but four counties in the mountains. Wayne, Menifee, and Elliott counties are orange on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map, while Morgan County is the only yellow county in the state.

Russell County now leads the state with an incidence rate of 84.5 per 100,000 people. Morgan County has the lowest incidence rate in the state at 7.5 per 100,000 people.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

