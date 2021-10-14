Famous distillery to break ground in Pulaski County next week

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Leaders at Horse Soldier Bourbon expect to create 50 jobs when they complete a $200 million tourism development in Pulaski County.

Horse Soldier Bourbon was made famous by retired members of the U.S. Special Forces – the first to enter Afghanistan, on horseback, following the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Those green berets later became known as the “Horse Soldiers” and a movie was made about them called “12 Strong.”

Numerous state and local officials will attend a groundbreaking ceremony next week, including Governor Andy Beshear, who is feeling good about the impact this development will have on the region.

”It’s going to be really successful, it’s going to be a huge driver for tourism,” Beshear said. “I can’t wait to see what it adds to the region and all the people that come in and spend their dollars right here.”

Horse Soldier Farms will be the first Southeastern Kentucky distillery experience and serve as a southern gateway to Kentucky’s legendary Bourbon Trail. The Somerset-Pulaski County distillery project will consist of a 27,585-square-foot distillery visitor center; 4,600-square-foot activity center; 5,000 person-capacity amphitheater; 500 person-capacity outdoor event space; an adventure center; 3,200-square-foot wedding chapel; 60-key luxury lodge and 20 cabins; and a retail village.

