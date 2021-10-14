Advertisement

Eli Cox Earns Midseason ESPN All-America Honors

Eli Cox was all smiles on the UK sidelines.
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky offensive guard Eli Cox earned midseason All-America honors from ESPN Wednesday.

Cox, a sophomore from Nicholasville, Kentucky, is in his first season as the starting right guard on UK’s offensive line known as the “Big Blue Wall.” The o-line unit helped pave the way for the Southeastern Conference’s leading rusher, Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Kentucky is 6-0 for the first time since 1950 and just the second time in the past 111 years. The Wildcats are also bowl-eligible for a school-record sixth-straight season.

Cox is graded at 80.8 percent with 15 knockdown blocks this season. He also recovered a fumble in the end zone, which was the winning touchdown against Missouri.

In last week’s 42-21 win over LSU, he graded at 91 percent, led the team with seven knockdown blocks, and had 15 blocks at the point of attack while not missing an assignment or yielding any pressures.

He was named the SEC co-Offensive Line Player of the Week for his efforts as he also helped the Cats pile up 330 rushing yards and average 7.7 yards per rush (excluding two kneel-downs at the end of the game) against the Tigers.

No. 11 Kentucky hits the road this weekend to take on top-ranked Georgia at Sanford Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. EDT on CBS Sports and the UK Sports Radio Network.

Only two home games remain for the Wildcats.

