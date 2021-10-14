EKU Colonel Caravan coming to Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Eastern Kentucky Basketball Caravan is coming to Hazard next week.

EKU says they will host a Colonel Caravan stop at the Big Blue Smokehouse in Hazard on Monday from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Guests will include EKU President David McFaddin, athletic director Matt Roan as well as men’s basketball head coach A.W. Hamilton and women’s basketball coach Greg Todd.

Former Perry Central basketball star Braxton Beverly is also expected to be in attendance.

Fans will be encouraged to register to receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win prizes such as autograph items from coaches and tickets to select games. Basketball season tickets will be on sale at the event with fans able to purchase their season tickets wieh an event-only rate of 10 percent off regular price.

Free food will be available whiile supplies last. Fans can RSVP by going to www.alumni.eku.edu/caravanhazard

