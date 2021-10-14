DAY 4 OF HEIL TRIAL: Case now in the hands of the jury
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Jury deliberations are underway in the trial of former UK student Jacob Heil.
This week, we’ve heard testimony on the crash that killed 4-year-old Marco Shemwell.
Heil was behind the wheel.
Closing arguments lasted for over two hours Thursday morning as prosecutors and the defense made one final case before the jury went to decide.
Defense attorneys and prosecutors seem to agree on one thing - that Jacob Heil was under the influence while driving. But, did alcohol cause the crash that killed 4-year-old Marco Shemwell? That’s the big question jurors will have to answer.
Defense attorneys say alcohol did not cause the collision. They believe it was accident. They say Marco stepped into the road. They noted the reconstruction officer said the little boy was in the line of travel at the time of impact. The defense brought up the fact that Marco’s dad, Ben Shemwell, said he and his sons were standing a few feet from the road but Crystal Johnson, one of the key witnesses said they were standing where the grass meets the road.
The defense mentioned that several key witnesses stated that Heil did not seem impaired. They showed the report from Heil’s field sobriety tests, noting that the officer did not circle various signs of being drunk.
“If he was impaired, one of them would have said, ‘you know, he looked pretty unsteady. He was kind of staggering. He looked like he might have been impaired. I smelled alcohol. He wasn’t right,’” said Steve Schroering, defense attorney.
Prosecutors are saying the crash was not accident and that Marco did not step into the road. They said Heil chose to drink before getting behind the wheel. They explained the alcohol impaired Heil’s judgment.
“Why do we want people in full control of themselves when they’re operating a motor vehicle? Because you need to be able to react to things that happened. When you drink, your ability to react to situations is reduced,” said Brad Bryant, assistant commonwealth’s attorney.
The jury must decide on whether or not Jacob heil is guilty of DUI and reckless homicide. The jury began deliberating around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
