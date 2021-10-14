Clouds increase ahead of big time cold front

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Warm temperatures continue on this Thursday, but major changes are on the way as our big time front works into the mountains.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Clouds will continue to overspread the region tonight as more moisture continues to work in from our south and southwest. This will keep highs mild overnight, into the middle to upper 60s.

We wake up to dry skies for our Friday, but that looks to change for the afternoon and evening hours. Southwesterly breezes will allow temperatures to work into the 80s before the leading edge of showers works in by the afternoon and evening hours. You may need to keep an umbrella or the poncho at the ready for high school football tomorrow night. We’ll also need to keep an eye on a strong wind gust or two, especially in the evening hours along the leading edge of storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the area in a one out of five Marginal Risk for severe weather, with the two out of five Slight Risk not far off across central Kentucky. So, this is something we’re definitely going to keep a close eye on.

Storm Prediction Center severe weather outlook for Friday, October 15, 2021. Issued Thursday afternoon, October 14, 2021 (WYMT Weather)

As the showers pass, with rain heavy at times, temperatures look to plummet as cooler air filters in from the northwest. Low temperatures drop into the upper 50s, on the way even lower for Saturday morning.

The Weekend and Beyond

Clouds and showers continue into Saturday morning as the last of the moisture along the front works out of the region. The cloudy day and infiltration of the cooler air will keep highs in the low to middle 60s Saturday afternoon. Yes, you read that right!

Overnight lows drop into the low to middle 40s as cloud cover slowly clears out Saturday night. We welcome sunshine back to the party by Sunday afternoon as highs stay very, very pleasant in the middle 60s. That trend finally looks to continue right on into the new work week with sunshine in abundance for the first half of the week as highs climb back to near 70°. Lows at night vary from the middle 40s into the lower 50s.

