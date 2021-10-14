Brad White preparing for Georgia run game, dual-threat QB

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky WIldcats haven’t had a game to prepare for quite like this weekend’s Georgia game.

For the first time in the history of the SEC East, two teams will be meeting with a record of 6-0 or better.

Defensive coordinator Brad White says Georgia’s success on offense (nearly 430 yards per game on average) starts at its offensive line.

“Up front their just so physical,” said White. “We know that. Play them every year and every year it’s an absolute battle. Their front is big. They’re heavy on double teams. They really try to move you off the line of scrimmage.”

White also spoke of Georgia’s run game.

”Their backs are big, physical down hill runners,” said White. “Even a guy like James Cook, who can come in and in the past be a perimeter guy in the pass game and he can run hard and physical down hill. Hard to tackle”

The Bulldogs have been playing with Stetson Bennett under center, giving the backup plenty of snaps as well.

”The quarterback Stetson (Bennet), gives them the opportunity to have a little quarterback run game,” White said. “He can pull it and make some plays with his legs. That’s an added dimension now.“

You can catch all of the action between Kentucky and Georgia on WYMT at 3:30 p.m.

