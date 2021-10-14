Advertisement

Body found in Buchanan County creek identified

By WJHL News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The name of a man whose body was discovered in a creek in Buchanan County Tuesday has been released, according to CBS affiliate WJHL.

Gregory Kyle Norman, 58 of Vansant, Va., was discovered lying face down in the creek around 8:30 a.m.

A release from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office says that Norman lived close to where his body was found.

The sheriff’s office is still awaiting reports from the chief medical examiner on the cause of death.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

