Big Sandy RECC donates lineman truck to W.R. Castle Fire and Rescue Squad

W.R. Castle Fire and Rescue got a new truck
W.R. Castle Fire and Rescue got a new truck(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The W.R. Castle Fire and Rescue Squad has some new equipment to use in the future.

The squad got the truck from Big Sandy RECC, an electrical company in the community.

Big Sandy RECC’s President and GM, Bruce Davis, said it was an honor to donate the truck, and that he only wished they could do more to help.

The truck was a 2001 Chevy Silverado, but officials said it would be able to serve the community for years with a little bit of makeover.

The deputy chief of W.C. Castle Fire and Rescue, Brian Jeffers, said the squad noticed a need for a truck in the past few years. He believes the truck they got would play a big role in the community for a long time.

