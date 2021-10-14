Advertisement

Beloved Floyd County police officer dies of COVID

Oliver Little's cruiser on display outside the Floyd County Sheriff's Office
Oliver Little's cruiser on display outside the Floyd County Sheriff's Office(WYMT)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A beloved Floyd County police officer recently died after a battle with COVID-19.

Oliver Little was a public servant for a long time in the community. He served in several jobs from paramedic to police officer.

Friends and coworkers said he was known for his dedication to the community and his compassion. They said he took the call to duty with a grin.

Sheriff John Hunt said Little was always first in line to give back, no matter the situation.

His family said he became a brother to every person he encountered and was always working to make sure everyone’s character shined through. He was always working for the next goal, whether in the gym or his career.

Funeral arrangements are still being made.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Martin City Police Department Facebook
Overnight police chase leaves two in custody
2-week-old baby found safe
2-week-old baby found, mother in police custody
Oliver Little
Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy dies after battle with COVID-19
Police car
KSP: man hit by truck in Knott County
Larry Gene Hamblin missing person in Whitley County
Police: Missing person found in Whitley County

Latest News

Heaven the dog gives back
‘World’s Cutest Rescue Dog’ and owner use their newfound fame to give back
Heaven won People's magazine "world's cutest rescue dog"
EKY rescue wins cutest rescue dog
Panelists talk about reviving downtown areas at SOAR summit - 11:00 p.m.
SOAR summit wraps up on day 2
Bell County man arrested on drug charges
Sheriff: Bell County man arrested on drug charges