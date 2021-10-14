Beloved Floyd County police officer dies of COVID

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A beloved Floyd County police officer recently died after a battle with COVID-19.

Oliver Little was a public servant for a long time in the community. He served in several jobs from paramedic to police officer.

Friends and coworkers said he was known for his dedication to the community and his compassion. They said he took the call to duty with a grin.

Sheriff John Hunt said Little was always first in line to give back, no matter the situation.

His family said he became a brother to every person he encountered and was always working to make sure everyone’s character shined through. He was always working for the next goal, whether in the gym or his career.

Funeral arrangements are still being made.

