Attorney General: Pulaski County man arrested for child exploitation

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the arrest of a Pulaski County man on child exploitation charges Thursday.

Bryceton Wayne Prater, 23, was arrested following an investigation led by the Attorney General’s Cyber Crimes Unit.

Officials charged him with 100 counts of possessing or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, which is a class D felony.

The investigation is still ongoing.

