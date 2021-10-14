2021 Startup Appalachia Pitch Competition winner delivers pitch at Soar Summit

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The winner of the third annual Startup Appalachia Pitch Competition made their award winning pitch Thursday at the 2021 Soar Summit.

The winner was Wall Eye Solutions, which is owned and operated by Billy Brown.

Brown said the idea for the business came to him two and a half years ago, after he and his wife had a conversation.

“We had a home in Liberty, Kentucky that had an open concept kitchen and living room, except a small wall that protruded six feet between the two,” he said. “My wife, she put a table against the wall and she decorated it and numerous times she made a statement she wished there was a plug on the wall. She would like to have a lamp on that table.”

After unsuccessfully shopping online trying to find a tube that could pass a wire through the wall, he came up with the idea for a wall eye port. The rest was history.

“Our units provide a fully tubed opening from one side of a wall or bearer to the other through an aesthetically pleasing tube. With adjustable lengths and variety of sizes,” he said.

Since Brown placed first, he won the $7,000 grand prize.

“I honestly believe we’re just now touching the surface of what our product has the potential to do,” he said.

