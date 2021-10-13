Woman pleads guilty to kidnapping charge in man’s death

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A woman pleaded guilty Tuesday in connection with the kidnapping of a man whose body was found in a burned-out vehicle in eastern Kentucky.

Krystle Williams, who’s in her mid-30s and from Pikeville, pleaded guilty to facilitation to kidnapping and tampering with physical evidence, according to Floyd County court officials.

Williams, who had been set to go on trial in December, will be sentenced Nov. 18. She was one of three people indicted in the Wesley Hook case. Remains were found in a burned-out car in the Robinson Creek area in June 2020 that were later positively identified as Hook’s.

In July 2020, Williams surrendered to police in Lexington, Kentucky.

