Wolfe County Search & Rescue team rescues lost solo hiker

The team were able to send directions on how to get back on the trail, but got lost again.
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RED RIVER GORGE, Ky. (WYMT) - Wolfe County Search & Rescue (WCSART) got a call about a lost hiker Tuesday afternoon. A good samaritan also called the team to let them know that they heard a solo hiker yelling for help.

A Facebook post by WCASRT shared that the hiker was able to make an emergency call and was also able to send a picture of her location to the team. The team said that they sent her a map with directions on how to get back on a trail.

Unfortunately, the hiker got lost again and the team was sent off to help her find her way back.

The hiker was found safe.

