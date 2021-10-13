Wolfe County Search & Rescue team rescues lost solo hiker

RED RIVER GORGE, Ky. (WYMT) - Wolfe County Search & Rescue (WCSART) got a call about a lost hiker Tuesday afternoon. A good samaritan also called the team to let them know that they heard a solo hiker yelling for help.

A Facebook post by WCASRT shared that the hiker was able to make an emergency call and was also able to send a picture of her location to the team. The team said that they sent her a map with directions on how to get back on a trail.

Unfortunately, the hiker got lost again and the team was sent off to help her find her way back.

The hiker was found safe.

