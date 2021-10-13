UK Football’s game against Tennessee sold out

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday evening, University of Kentucky Athletics announced that tickets for the Wildcats game against the Tennessee Volunteers on November 6 are now sold out.

The Nov. 6 @UKFootball game vs. Tennessee is SOLD OUT.



We urge fans to use caution against counterfeit & invalid tickets. Resale tickets purchased directly through@Ticketmaster, + TM's official resale marketplace are the only ones guaranteed to be valid: https://t.co/tZdMX5QTw0 pic.twitter.com/8DLEJwJev0 — Kentucky Athletics (@UKAthletics) October 14, 2021

The game against the Volunteers will be a return to Kroger Field for Kentucky, after a game at Georgia on October 14, followed by an open date and a road test against Mississippi State in Starkville on October 30. Game time has not yet been set.

