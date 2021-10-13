Advertisement

UK Football’s game against Tennessee sold out

LSU vs Kentucky - Oct. 9, 2021
LSU vs Kentucky - Oct. 9, 2021(UK Athletics)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday evening, University of Kentucky Athletics announced that tickets for the Wildcats game against the Tennessee Volunteers on November 6 are now sold out.

The game against the Volunteers will be a return to Kroger Field for Kentucky, after a game at Georgia on October 14, followed by an open date and a road test against Mississippi State in Starkville on October 30. Game time has not yet been set.

