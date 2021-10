LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats announced on their Twitter page on Tuesday that tickets for the football matchup against Tennessee are almost all gone.

Act fast, #BBN! Tickets for @UKFootball's Nov. 6 game vs. Tennessee are selling out fast.



Fewer than 400 seats remain 🎟🔗 https://t.co/tZdMX5QTw0 pic.twitter.com/qld7dsksCy — Kentucky Athletics (@UKAthletics) October 12, 2021

The game is on November 6. According to the post, fewer than 400 seats remain.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.