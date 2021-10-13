Advertisement

SOAR kicks off in Corbin for the first time

SOAR Summit at 6pm
By Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time ever, Corbin is the host city of the SOAR summit.

The event kicked off this year with a panel discussion of seven college leaders from across the Eastern Kentucky region. The discussion focused mostly on post-secondary education and how to better prepare students.

Leaders said post-secondary education can help fill jobs in Appalachia and create a pipeline that provides the workforce and its future with workers.

“I think that unfortunately we’ve created a dichotomy between those that have a post secondary degree and those who are ready for the workforce when they’re really the same thing,” said Dr. David McFaddin, the president of Eastern Kentucky University.

The panelists also added that employers are looking for team building and communication skills, so they should be part of degree and certification programs.

“All our institutions on Kentucky all our post secondary institutions because we get our students out in the community so when they go back home they have this really strong mindset to become the mayor of Somerset or the mayor of Corbin,” said Dr. Lori Stewart, Executive Vice President and Provost of the University of Louisville.

The panel discussion also focused on the need for healthcare workers and how the need only continues to increase.

“The demand that we have and the labor force and matching that up with what our young people and our nontraditional population our workforce training and development need,” said Dr. Lori Werth, the provost at UPIKE.

The president of Morehead State University said the school finished a NASA contract to further space science in the region.

You can tune in to WYMT Mountain News at 6 p.m. to hear more about the summit.

