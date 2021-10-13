Slightly warmer today, but mix of sun and clouds linger

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Wednesday will likely look very similar to Tuesday when it comes to cloud cover, but at least temperatures will climb a couple of degrees.

Today and Tomorrow

After some patchy fog this morning, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with more clouds at times. We also could see a few stray showers at times. Just like yesterday, I think it’s a day to keep the umbrella in the car, but I don’t think you will need it. Highs should top out close to 80 this afternoon. We’ll drop into the low 60s overnight with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Thursday, we look dry, but again, for the third day in a row, it will be a mix of sun and clouds with more clouds at times. Highs get a little warmer and could still flirt with some records, topping out in the low 80s. Clouds will start to increase Thursday night as lows only drop into the low to mid-60s.

Extended Forecast

If you see some early sunshine on Friday, count yourself lucky. Clouds will be around most of the day ahead of an approaching cold front Friday night. Rain chances will pick up the later into the night you go.

The GFS and Euro are now in decent agreement about the timing of that weekend front. It looks to move through the region late Friday night and through the first half of Saturday. If you are planning on taking in high school games on Friday or college games on Saturday that happen later in the evening, you should be ok. The biggest difference you will notice on Saturday is the temperature drop behind the front. Most locations will struggle to get into the low to mid-60s before dropping to around 40 overnight.

While I think the sunshine returns fairly early on Sunday, I don’t think it helps our case much when it comes to temperatures. We will again only get into the low to mid-60s before dropping into the low 40s Sunday night.

Sweater and hoodie season is on the way!

