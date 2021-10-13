Sheriff: Laurel County man arrested on theft charges

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root announced the arrest of a Laurel County man on drug charges Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday afternoon, a Sheriff’s Deputy arrested William Whittle, 48, after an investigation into two stolen checks police say were taken by Whittle.

The Sheriff’s Department said the suspect allegedly filled out the checks to himself and signed the owner’s name. The checks amounted to more than $4,000.

Whittle was charged with unlawful taking ($1000 but under $10,000) and forgery. He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

