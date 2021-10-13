Sheriff: Bell County man arrested after shots fired during alleged domestic incident

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Bell County man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after sheriff’s deputies say he started shooting a gun during a domestic dispute.

Bell County Sheriff’s Deputies, along with Pineville Police, responded to a call of a man beating his wife at a home on Jones Avenue in Pineville just after 3:30 p.m. Before deputies arrived, Bell County Dispatch passed along a report that shots had been fired.

When officials arrived, they found that 37-year-old Joseph M. Emert of Pineville had fired two rounds in the direction of his mother-in-law and his son who were in a truck trying to leave the house. There were also eight other children with a caretaker in another nearby house.

Deputies found Emert sitting in a truck on scene and arrested him, with dispatch advising that he is a convicted felon.

Emert’s wife told deputies they could search the home and they found a pistol along with a loaded .22 caliber rifle. Searching the truck, deputies found a pipe used for smoking meth and a Tic-Tac container containing Ambien. Deputies also found suspected marijuana.

Emert was taken to the Bell County Detention Center and charged with 4th degree assault, 12 counts of wanton endangerment, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, meth possession, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and possession of an unspecified drug.

