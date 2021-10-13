Real estate companies step in to help Kentucky families devastated by flooding

NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Nearly a dozen families are receiving more aid in Nicholas County.

This comes after devastating flash flooding swept through the region over two months ago.

As residents in Nicholas County wait to hear if the appeal for FEMA aid is approved, Kentucky Realtors has stepped in to help out several families still suffering after devastating flash flooding.

It has been over two months since severe flash flooding swept through Nicholas County and after FEMA aid was first denied in early September, many residents are still wondering if the appeal will be approved.

However, Kentucky Realtors stepped in on Wednesday to help out 11 families with $1,000 checks to go towards their housing.

The money came from the company’s disaster relief fund that they set money aside throughout the year so they can step in and help any community out in any way.

The Fosters id onr of the families helped and they say this money will go a long way in helping them get their life back.

“It’s going to be a lot, it’s like $10,000 to me today, I can tell you right now, anything’s a blessing and this is a real big blessing,” David Foster said. “I owe some mortgage on my house and this will help go toward it and just every little bit anything helps.”

Along with the fund coming from Kentucky Relators’ disaster relief funds, the Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors also stepped in to pitch in money to help out families here in the community.

While 11 families received money to go towards housing, three others are in n the process of being approved.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.