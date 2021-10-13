Positivity rate falls to 8% in latest COVID-19 update

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In his full COVID-19 report, the Governor announced 2,380 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth on Wednesday, bringing the case total to 719,611.

685 of Wednesday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 1,365 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 398 people remain in the ICU, with 275 on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate now sits at 8%.

The Governor also announced 26 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 9,210.

As of Wednesday, 102 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map, including all but four counties in the mountains. Wayne, Menifee, Morgan, and Elliott counties are orange on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

Russell County now leads the state with an incidence rate of 79.7 per 100,000 people. Morgan County has the lowest incidence rate in the state at 11.8 per 100,000 people.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.