Police: Golden Alert issued for missing person in Whitley County

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Whitley County Dispatchers announced a Golden Alert for a missing person on Wednesday.

Larry Gene Hamblin, 68, was last seen on September 22 at 535 Bennet Branch Road in Williamsburg, KY.

Police said in the release that he is under a doctor’s care and is known to have a substance abuse problem.

If you have any information, you can call 911 or Whitley County E-911 at 606-549-6017.

