Police: Drunk driver was going 152 mph on Virginia highway

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) - Authorities say a drunk driver was going 152 mph when he was pulled over in Rockbridge County over the weekend.

According to a tweet Tuesday from state police, the 29-year-old man was stopped on Interstate 81 on Sunday and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

Police say he was in a 70 mph zone at the time.

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles lists reckless driving as 20 mph over the speed limit or going more than 85 mph in any situation.

