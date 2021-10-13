Pikeville shop invites community to ‘Graze’ on Appalachian grub

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A new business in Pikeville opened recently and the community was quick to hop on board - the charcuterie board, that is.

Graze, which opened on Scotty Hamilton Way last month, is offering a new snacking experience in the area. Creating charcuterie board spreads, specialty concoctions, and more to give people a taste of fresh Appalachian flavor.

“In Appalachia, food is love. And gift giving happens a lot with food in Appalachia,” said owner Kelli Thompson. “So we wanted to combine those two things.”

Thompson dreamed of doing something like this during her more than 30 years as a teacher. Now, in retirement, she is shifting from feeding minds to feeding mouths. The space grew from an online endeavor to the brick and mortar as more people expressed interest. Thompson said she has been overwhelmed by the support in just a short amount of time.

“There became a greater demand and people were like, I’d really like to have that for lunch. So, then we started doing our grab and go and we’ve just been so thankful with the response that we’ve had from the community,” she said.

But the specialty cheeses and fresh produce are not the only pieces to the arrangements. Local farmers and creators are also involved, showcasing some of the work and talent across the Big Sandy region.

“We partner with a local farm for fresh honey, so we have honey in the shop also,” she said. “We have a local board maker. They make the boards for us right here in Pike County.”

The shop has several different options to choose from and has branched out into a “grab-and-go” lunch option to spice up the weekday.

Graze is open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Fridays from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

