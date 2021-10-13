Advertisement

Panelists talk about reviving downtown areas at SOAR summit

The 2021 SOAR Summit will be held October 13th and 14th in Corbin.
By Zak Hawke
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - A group of panelists gathered on Wednesday to talk about efforts to improve the downtown areas of Appalachian cities.

Some of the people said the main street programs need to start by inspiring local people to invest in their community.

They also said that people need to believe in their efforts, adding that when people believe, businesses believe.

The panelists added that underserved groups are often overlooked, but are some of the biggest supporters of community improvement projects.

