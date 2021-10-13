Panelists talk about reviving downtown areas at SOAR summit

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - A group of panelists gathered on Wednesday to talk about efforts to improve the downtown areas of Appalachian cities.

Some of the people said the main street programs need to start by inspiring local people to invest in their community.

They also said that people need to believe in their efforts, adding that when people believe, businesses believe.

The panelists added that underserved groups are often overlooked, but are some of the biggest supporters of community improvement projects.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.