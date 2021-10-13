Advertisement

Overnight police chase leaves two in custody

Photo Courtesy: Martin City Police Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Martin City Police Department Facebook(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two men are in custody following an overnight police chase that started in one county and ended in another.

A post on the Martin City Police Department Facebook page states the chase started somewhere in Johnson County and crossed over into Floyd County.

Several law enforcement agencies joined the chase as it crossed over into the neighboring county. We’re told it eventually ended on U.S. 23 near Copperhead Gun and Archery in Prestonsburg.

We do not know why the men, who were not identified in the post, were trying to escape or what they are charged with. They are in the custody of deputies from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department.

