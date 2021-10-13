One in custody following multi-county pursuit

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – A man was arrested Wednesday morning, following a chase that began in Johnson County and ended in Floyd County.

The pursuit started in the northern section of Johnson County on U.S. 23 and ended near Copperhead Gun and Archery in Prestonsburg.

“It was probably 20 to 25 miles, if I was guessing,” said Johnson County Sheriff Doug Saylor.

Saylor said his deputy attempted to pull over Benjamin Anderson for speeding at 2 a.m., but Anderson did not stop and continued toward Floyd County.

“Thankfully, there wasn’t a lot of traffic on the road at two to three o’clock in the morning, but it was a foggy situation. Speeds did not get really extreme because of the fog,” Saylor said.

While Saylor said the pursuit did not reach dangerous speeds, Anderson made several turns and hit a guardrail before deputies and other police departments got him to stop.

“Anytime that a single deputy is out on a traffic stop or any other call, there’s potential for danger,” Saylor said. “Whenever we have other agencies or other deputies, other departments to come assist. It’s always a big relief for not only our department for any department.”

Deputies had to break the window and unlock the car to get Anderson out.

Saylor said the car Anderson was driving was stolen and there were stolen hand tools and weed eaters found inside.

“He admitted that they had taken them from a location but we’re still conducting the investigation,” Saylor said.

The sheriff told WSAZ that Anderson had an active warrant in Pike County for felony charges.

Anderson faces a long list of charges including reckless driving, theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing and evading police, wanton endangerment of a police officer and unlawful transaction with a minor.

Saylor says there was a minor in the car with Anderson during the pursuit.

Prestonsburg City Police, Kentucky State Police, Martin City Police and Floyd County Constable District #2 all assisted in the chase.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.