The National Guard is still helping some Kentucky hospitals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Despite the recent decline in COVID-19 numbers, some Kentucky National Guard Members are still helping some hospitals.

The Guardsmen are doing a lot of jobs that are not typically seen by the general public, but hospital officials said it is still important.

“There’s a lot of steps along the supply chain that are behind the scenes,” said 2nd Lieutenant Susannah Mann. “Trucks coming in, going out, things that have to be done for the hospitals to be fully supplied.”

While doctors and nurses are required to be on the front lines, the National Guard has helped fill orders.

The guard has 30 men and women in Lexington and 400 in various COVID-related roles across Kentucky.

Some hospitals are seeing numbers go down enough for Guard members to leave, but in many areas, there is still a big need.

