Man accused in Whitley County quadruple homicide withdraws guilty plea

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The trial for a man accused in a quadruple homicide in Whitley County will happen after all.

Paul Brock pleaded guilty in September to killing three people and an unborn child back in 2018.

Police say Brock shot and killed Mary Jackson, her granddaughter, Tiffany Myers and Myers’ husband, Aaron Byers. Police say Myers was pregnant when she was killed.

Brock was set to be sentenced Wednesday morning, but he withdrew is guilty plea.

A trial date has now been set for March 1, 2022.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.