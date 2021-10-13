KSP: man hit by truck in Knott County

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man is in critical condition after being hit by a truck Wednesday evening.

The accident happened on KY-899 not far from Alice Lloyd College. Officials with Kentucky State Police tell WYMT that the man was on foot when he was hit by a commercial truck.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The road is open and traffic is moving. No other details are known at this time.

This story will be updated.

