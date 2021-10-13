Kentucky WBB Blue-White Scrimmage Set for Oct. 24

(WYMT) - The Wildcats will hold a Blue-White Scrimmage on Sunday, Oct. 24 inside Memorial Coliseum.

Admission to the scrimmage is free and fans are required to use the Lexington Avenue entrance of Memorial Coliseum to gain entry.

Doors will open at 1 p.m. ET with team introductions starting at approx. 1:30 p.m. ET. Regardless of vaccination status, all guests will be required to wear a mask while visiting Memorial Coliseum.

