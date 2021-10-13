Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice announces retirement

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WYMT) - The current Kentucky Supreme Court Justice announced Wednesday that he will not be running for reelection in 2022.

John D. Minton Jr. said he will finish out his current term, but will not run again.

According to the Courier Journal, he said he wanted to make sure other candidates were aware, but that he does not plan to stop working.

“One of the rules of traditional politics would be that an elected official, such as the chief justice, would never confirm that he wasn’t seeking re-election because the concern is that you become immediately irrelevant,” Minton said. “Well, I don’t intend to become irrelevant. I’ve got more than a year left to serve.”

