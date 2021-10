FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A high school teacher from Floyd County recently wrote and published her first children’s book.

Dominique Messer is a ninth grade language arts teacher at Betsy Layne High School. Her book is titled “Rainbow Kitty” and is available now on Amazon.

