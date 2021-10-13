Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy dies after battle with COVID-19

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy has died following his battle with COVID-19.

In a recent report, Deputy Oliver Little was transitioning from the sheriff’s department to the Pikeville Police Department before he became ill several weeks ago.

On Wednesday, a Facebook post from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department said Deputy Little died.

“On behalf of Deputy Little’s family and the FCSO family, we want to thank everyone for keeping Oliver in your thoughts and your prayers over the last couple weeks,” the post said.

Funeral arrangements are not known at this time.

