Advertisement

Eastern Kentucky shelter dog announced ‘world’s cutest rescue dog’ by People Magazine

Heaven is officially the world's cutest rescue dog
Heaven is officially the world's cutest rescue dog(Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A three-year-old dog that was rescued in Eastern Kentucky was named the world’s cutest rescue dog on Wednesday.

Heaven was announced as a finalist in People Magazine’s World’s Cutest Rescue Dog competition in early September.

Caption

You can read more about the competition here.

Heaven was originally rescued by Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter, then she was adopted by Starfish Animal Rescue.

Starfish Animal Rescue’s goal is to connect rescue pets with foster and adoptive homes to find them a forever home.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car
Police: Alleged road rage incident leads to shooting at Floyd County golf course
24-year-old Casey Marie Davis (left) and 34-year-old Marshall Lee Carroll (right) were arrested...
Sheriff: Two arrested on child abuse charges
Police Lights
Kentucky State Police investigating shooting in Clay County
Former Kentucky Deputy Sheriff pleads guilty to production of child porn
Image of COVID-19
Gov. Andy Beshear announces more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

Latest News

William Whittle arrested
Sheriff: Laurel County man arrested on theft charges
The team were able to send directions on how to get back on the trail, but got lost again.
Wolfe County Search & Rescue team rescues lost solo hiker
Christian Appalachian Project receives large donation to help families in need
Blue Grass Airport celebrates 75 years since first flight