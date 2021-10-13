Devon “Scooby” Morris makes a new name for himself

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Fans of mountain football may not know the name Devon Morris, but they know Scooby: the high-powered running back from Pineville.

The senior has racked up 16 touchdowns and 771 rushing yards in six games.

“I just go out there and play, I’m not really the one to look to get stats or, I’m just trying to win,” said Morris.

Morris missed out on much of the 2020 season with an ankle injury but hit the ground running this year.

“There’s been several games in my two years here where you know he basically could just do what he wanted to. And that’s no disrespect to anyone else or any of our opponents but he’s just been able to take games over and make plays,” said head coach Jason Chappell. “When he gets the football in his hands it’s a good chance it’s going to the house.”

The Mountain Lions head to Williamsburg on Friday.

