2-week-old baby found, mother in police custody

The AMBER Alert for the missing 2-week-old baby has been canceled.
2-week-old baby found safe
2-week-old baby found safe
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled the AMBER Alert for the two-week-old baby from Chattanooga.

According to the TBI, Browen Conner was with his non-custodial mother Coti Conner. Conner faces one charge of especially aggravated kidnapping in the disappearance and is in police custody.

The pair was found in Catoosa Co., Georgia, according to TBI officials.

