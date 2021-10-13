2-week-old baby found, mother in police custody

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled the AMBER Alert for the two-week-old baby from Chattanooga.

According to the TBI, Browen Conner was with his non-custodial mother Coti Conner. Conner faces one charge of especially aggravated kidnapping in the disappearance and is in police custody.

The pair was found in Catoosa Co., Georgia, according to TBI officials.

#TNAMBERAlert: FOUND! Missing two-week-old baby Browen Conner has been found safe in Catoosa County, GA! Here he is in the arms of a TBI special agent.



Coti Conner is in police custody.



Thank you for the vigilance, tips, well wishes, and prayers this afternoon! 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/w2wy6XDD8R — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) October 13, 2021

