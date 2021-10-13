Changes on the way after more warm days

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our cold front yesterday was a pretty calm one, with weak high pressure building in behind it. We’ll stay calm ahead of late week changes working in.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Clouds will continue to work through off-and-on through the remainder of tonight. That will still keep temperatures on the milder side, however, into tonight. We’ll only fall into the middle 60s overnight, well above average for nighttime lows.

Off-and-on clouds will continue through the day tomorrow as we increase cloud cover throughout the day on Thursday. This is ahead of our next front, which will likely start throwing clouds our way as early as tomorrow afternoon. Breezy southwest winds, bringing moisture back to the mountains, will keep us on the warmer side. Highs stay in the low 80s, not far from record territory. Clouds stick around overnight with lows only falling back into the middle 60s.

Into the Weekend and Beyond

Here’s where the changes really kick in. We look to start Friday similar to how Thursday ended, with a breezy, cloudy day. That will get us up into the upper 70s to near 80° as the front draws closer. Latest data suggests that showers should start to work in sometime Friday evening, unfortunately possibly interfering with Friday night football plans.

As the showers work through, we’ll really cool off. Temperatures late Friday night drop into the lower 60s, and with cooler air working in on Saturday, we only get into the middle 60s for daytime highs as showers slowly come to an end. Cloudy skies stick around even as we fall into the middle 40s for overnight lows.

We’ll clear the clouds out for Sunday and bring back the sunshine as we head into next week! Gorgeous fall weather looks to work in with sunny skies and highs in the middle to upper 60s through the beginning of next week.

