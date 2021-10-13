Advertisement

Believer’s Music Fest gets underway in Harlan

The Believer's Music Fest got underway at the Harlan Center Tuesday, October 12, 2021.
By Cory Sanning
Published: Oct. 12, 2021
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - An event organizers hope will become a new yearly tradition got started Tuesday night in Harlan, a tradition with roots in faith.

The first annual Believer’s Music Fest kicked off at the Harlan Center Tuesday as 25 gospel artists made their way to Southeast Kentucky to spread their message.

“We are extremely excited,” said Believer’s Tabernacle Church Pastor Tim Goshen. “Looking forward to all of the artists come across the stage and bring the excitement in the room, hoping that all of Harlan will come out and support it and have a great event.”

“We’ve been hoping that we could get this going for the last several months and finally, well it’s here so we’re looking forward to it,” Goshen added.

Some artists even traveled from as far away as Nashville for this first-time event and are being introduced to Eastern Kentucky culture in the process.

“We go where God leads and we go and spread our talent, let people know it’s fun to be a Christian, you can smile and have fun,” said Heartsong Nashville Music Group President Dennis Coker. “But we’re up here all this week, we do a lot of concerts and events and we do a lot of showcases.”

“People are friendly,” Coker added. “I love coming up here, the mountains? I love the mountains. Tennessee’s got mountains but you all got more curvy roads. Up here, it’s beautiful county and I call it God’s country.”

These artists came here all with one goal in mind: spreading faith and good will.

“Sharing the gospel with Harlan County and making it, bringing artists in that can actually provide them with not only good entertainment, but as well as the gospel of Jesus Christ,” Goshen said.

Goshen also added that music will begin every morning at 10:00 a.m. until the festival wraps up on Friday.

