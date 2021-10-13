Advertisement

Barbourville Police Department officials announce all members are vaccinated

By Cory Sanning
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A Southeastern Kentucky police department recently reached a milestone in its fight against COVID-19.

Officials with the Barbourville City Police Department announced on Facebook last week that all members of the department are fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

Police chief Winston Tye said he is relieved, but the station will not stop taking precautions.

“We’ve took many precautions as far as hand sanitizer, wearing masks, they all got vaccinated,” he said. “We’re trying to minimize our downtime here so we can spend more time out working our cases and doing things we need to be doing.”

