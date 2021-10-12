Advertisement

Weak front leads to clouds, few showers

WYMT Scattered Showers
WYMT Scattered Showers(WYMT)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A cold front that led to severe weather across the plains a couple of nights ago is now trying to work through the mountains. The keyword: trying.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Our frontal boundary continues to fade as it works through the state this evening. An increase in cloud cover will be this front’s main calling card, with just a couple of showers possible into tonight. Cloud cover will take a bit to work out of the region, so we will continue to see mild temperatures near 60° for overnight lows.

We’re staying warm into Wednesday as we continue to see a summer-like amount of sunshine, despite a little bit of extra high cloudiness. Highs should stay well above average, in the upper 70s to near 80°. Clouds should start to fade overnight as low temperatures stay mild, in the middle 60s.

The Rest of the Work Week

Changes start to work in as early as Thursday. We’ll see an increase in both southwesterly winds and cloud cover as another strong cold front draws closer. We’ll stay not far from record highs (82 at Jackson, and 83 at London) as highs stay in the lower 80s. Lows remain in the middle 60s as cloud cover works back in.

Clouds continue to stream in Friday ahead of our front. We could see a couple of showers as early as Friday evening as afternoon highs stay in the lower 80s. However, our cold front works in for Friday night and Saturday, bringing showers, storms and much cooler weather. Temperatures fall into the 50s Friday night as cooler air plunges into the area. This will lead to highs in the low to middle 60s on Saturday.

The return of fall looks to stick around as we clear out on Sunday and Monday with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 60s with overnight lows in the middle to upper 40s. And I, for one, am very excited!

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Floyd County K9 Drug Bust
Floyd County Sheriff’s Office K9 leads deputies to largest heroin bust to date
Police car
Police: Alleged road rage incident leads to shooting at Floyd County golf course
Knox County teen currently ranks No. 8 for USA Mullet Championship
Generic image of crash scene
KSP: One dead after Leslie County ATV crash
Grocery stores are starting to see empty shelves again
Grocery store shelves may be limited ahead of the holidays

Latest News

WYMT Partly Cloudy
Brief cool down on the way, stray showers possible
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - October 11, 2021
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - October 11, 2021
Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling
Work week continues to be warm and dry
WYMT Partly Cloudy
Dry and warm trend, for the most part, this week