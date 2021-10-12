Weak front leads to clouds, few showers

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A cold front that led to severe weather across the plains a couple of nights ago is now trying to work through the mountains. The keyword: trying.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Our frontal boundary continues to fade as it works through the state this evening. An increase in cloud cover will be this front’s main calling card, with just a couple of showers possible into tonight. Cloud cover will take a bit to work out of the region, so we will continue to see mild temperatures near 60° for overnight lows.

We’re staying warm into Wednesday as we continue to see a summer-like amount of sunshine, despite a little bit of extra high cloudiness. Highs should stay well above average, in the upper 70s to near 80°. Clouds should start to fade overnight as low temperatures stay mild, in the middle 60s.

The Rest of the Work Week

Changes start to work in as early as Thursday. We’ll see an increase in both southwesterly winds and cloud cover as another strong cold front draws closer. We’ll stay not far from record highs (82 at Jackson, and 83 at London) as highs stay in the lower 80s. Lows remain in the middle 60s as cloud cover works back in.

Clouds continue to stream in Friday ahead of our front. We could see a couple of showers as early as Friday evening as afternoon highs stay in the lower 80s. However, our cold front works in for Friday night and Saturday, bringing showers, storms and much cooler weather. Temperatures fall into the 50s Friday night as cooler air plunges into the area. This will lead to highs in the low to middle 60s on Saturday.

The return of fall looks to stick around as we clear out on Sunday and Monday with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 60s with overnight lows in the middle to upper 40s. And I, for one, am very excited!

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.