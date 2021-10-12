Tree Week underway at HCTC

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Tree Week is underway at Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC).

The school partners with the University of Kentucky.

Educators said they want to teach their communities more about the environment and how they can embrace it.

HCTC staff and the president planted a Green Gable Black Gum tree outside the First Federal Center on Tuesday to celebrate.

“We work with our Urban Forest Initiative to offer programming and activities for Tree Weeks across the state,” said Dr. Jennifer Lindon, President & CEO.

HCTC officials said they have a big week planned. They said the college will offer hiking, talks and opportunities to adopt a tree.

Tree Week runs through October 16.

