Top 5 Plays - High School Football Week 8
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Check out this week’s Top 5 Plays Sponsored by Appalachian Hospice and Home Care Health Services.
No. 5 - South Laurel’s Landry Collett to Ashton Garland for the Cards’ first win in 754 days.
No. 4 - Bell County’s Cameron Burnett 69-yard touchdown pass to Daniel Thomas.
No. 3 - Pikeville’s Blake Birchfield 55-yard house call.
No. 2 - Johnson Central’s Grant Rice fakes out Perry Central for the TD.
No. 1 - Martin County’s Jason Maynard to Dawson Mills for an 82-yard touchdown.
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.