Advertisement

Top 5 Plays - High School Football Week 8

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Check out this week’s Top 5 Plays Sponsored by Appalachian Hospice and Home Care Health Services.

No. 5 - South Laurel’s Landry Collett to Ashton Garland for the Cards’ first win in 754 days.

No. 4 - Bell County’s Cameron Burnett 69-yard touchdown pass to Daniel Thomas.

No. 3 - Pikeville’s Blake Birchfield 55-yard house call.

No. 2 - Johnson Central’s Grant Rice fakes out Perry Central for the TD.

No. 1 - Martin County’s Jason Maynard to Dawson Mills for an 82-yard touchdown.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Floyd County K9 Drug Bust
Floyd County Sheriff’s Office K9 leads deputies to largest heroin bust to date
Generic image of crash scene
KSP: One dead after Leslie County ATV crash
Knox County teen currently ranks No. 8 for USA Mullet Championship
KSP Post 10
KSP responds to shooting in Bell County
UK football climbs higher in AP Top 25 following LSU win

Latest News

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden stands on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL...
Jon Gruden out as Raiders head coach over offensive emails
(University of Kentucky)
Kentucky DL Octavious Oxendine out for season with lower-body injury
Mark Stoops during his pre-South Carolina news conference.
Coach Mark Stoops talks Georgia showdown in weekly news conference
Eli Cox (left) and Octavious Oxendine (right) received Co-Player of the Week honors for...
Two UK Players receive SEC player of the week honors