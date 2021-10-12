Advertisement

State audit finds more issues, including missing money, in Estill County

(KALB)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRVINE, Ky. (WYMT) - A recently released audit from State Auditor Mike Harmon’s office found thousands of dollars are missing in one Eastern Kentucky county.

While officials say the 2019 audit of the Estill County Fiscal Court showed multiple issues, the one involving the missing money will be sent to the Kentucky Attorney General’s office for further investigation.

In the document, officials say at least $5,800 of fees from the county animal shelter and $300 from the senior citizens center, “may have been stolen or misappropriated” and was “undetected by management”.

Auditors also said there could be more that is unaccounted for but cannot be sure due to “lack of records and inconsistent recordkeeping”.

Judge-Executive Donnie Watson responded to the report saying, once officials realized what was going on, the employee responsible was suspended pending investigation and resigned before they could be fired.

This is not the first time an audit on the fiscal court has been forwarded to law enforcement. Back in January, a 2017 audit that named several former county officials, was sent to the OAG’s office, the Department for Local Government and Kentucky State Police.

You can see the audit and the findings below.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Floyd County K9 Drug Bust
Floyd County Sheriff’s Office K9 leads deputies to largest heroin bust to date
Generic image of crash scene
KSP: One dead after Leslie County ATV crash
Knox County teen currently ranks No. 8 for USA Mullet Championship
Grocery stores are starting to see empty shelves again
Grocery store shelves may be limited ahead of the holidays
A Perry county school bus caught fire Monday morning. No injuries were reporter. Children on...
School bus fire reported in Perry County

Latest News

KCTCS president travels to Hazard, holds listening tour
KCTCS president travels to Hazard, holds listening tour
Number of homeless children declines
WYMT Partly Cloudy
Brief cool down on the way, stray showers possible
Lawmakers are questioning the number of homeless students.
Number of homeless children falls in W.Va.; lawmakers question the drop