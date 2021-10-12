Advertisement

Sheriff: Two arrested on child abuse charges

24-year-old Casey Marie Davis (left) and 34-year-old Marshall Lee Carroll (right) were arrested late Sunday night, October 10, 2021.(Knox County Detention Center)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Knox County couple was arrested Sunday night after the Knox County Sheriff’s Department says they received a complaint of a six-year-old being treated for injuries at Barbourville ARH.

The call came in just after 10:00 p.m. Deputies investigating learned that the child had been beaten by 24-year-old Casey Marie Davis and her boyfriend 34-year-old Marshall Lee Carroll, both from Artemus. Child Protective Services was notified and responded to Barbourville ARH.

Davis was arrested at her home on Coal Port Road, while Carroll was arrested after hiding under the floor at the house.

Both were charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child and endangering the welfare of a minor. Carroll was also wanted on a bench warrant for failure to appear on charges of third-degree trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

